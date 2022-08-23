Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP)â€™s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 1.33 million shares of the Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $69.50, and it changed around $1.41 or 2.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.60B. MCHP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.00, offering almost -29.5% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $54.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.83% since then. We note from Microchip Technology Incorporatedâ€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.64 million.

Microchip Technology Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended MCHP as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Microchip Technology Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) trade information

Instantly MCHP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 73.38 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 5.29%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -21.79% year-to-date, but still down -8.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is 5.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCHP is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $125.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) estimates and forecasts

Microchip Technology Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -5.14 percent over the past six months and at a 22.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 33.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated to make $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.30%. Microchip Technology Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 75.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.20% per year for the next five years.

MCHP Dividends

Microchip Technology Incorporatedâ€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.00% of Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, and 95.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.34%. Microchip Technology Incorporated stock is held by 1,342 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.78% of the shares, which is about 65.11 million shares worth $4.53 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.01% or 44.23 million shares worth $3.08 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 20.56 million shares worth $1.43 billion, making up 3.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.03 million shares worth around $1.11 billion, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.