Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) were traded, and its beta was 0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around -$0.09 or -18.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.11M. LTRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -4387.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.9% since then. We note from Lottery.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Lottery.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LTRY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lottery.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Instantly LTRY has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6600 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.85% year-to-date, but still down -17.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) is -52.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LTRY is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3489.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3489.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 138.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lottery.com Inc. to make $46.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 104.80%.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.88% of Lottery.com Inc. shares, and 5.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.34%. Lottery.com Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.93% of the shares, which is about 0.47 million shares worth $1.48 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.84% or 0.43 million shares worth $1.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $1.44 million, making up 0.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $0.9 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.