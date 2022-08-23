Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI).

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.17, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $487.31M. ADGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.82, offering almost -1790.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.21% since then. We note from Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 805.52K.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ADGI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information

Instantly ADGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.90 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.56% year-to-date, but still up 4.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.83, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADGI is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) estimates and forecasts

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.05 percent over the past six months and at a 55.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.50% in the next quarter.

ADGI Dividends

Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.79% of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 68.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.58%. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.00% of the shares, which is about 15.23 million shares worth $63.52 million.

M28 Capital Management LP, with 5.88% or 6.4 million shares worth $26.68 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 5.77 million shares worth $24.07 million, making up 5.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $8.23 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.