Let’s Talk About How Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 1.65 million shares of the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.79, and it changed around $2.13 or 3.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.58B. CNQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.14, offering almost -21.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.64% since then. We note from Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CNQ as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $2.32 for the current quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

Instantly CNQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.85 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.11% year-to-date, but still up 1.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is 12.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNQ is forecast to be at a low of $58.34 and a high of $91.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.61 percent over the past six months and at a 71.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 132.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 102.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.95 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited to make $8.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 105.70%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited earnings are expected to increase by 102.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.33. It is important to note, however, that the 4.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.14% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares, and 74.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.48%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock is held by 722 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.94% of the shares, which is about 124.41 million shares worth $7.71 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 10.17% or 115.68 million shares worth $7.17 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and American Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 50.92 million shares worth $2.73 billion, making up 4.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held roughly 33.25 million shares worth around $1.78 billion, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.