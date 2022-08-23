Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ: KVSA) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.83, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $446.52M. KVSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.01, offering almost -1.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.54% since then. We note from Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 76810.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 149.05K.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) trade information

Instantly KVSA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.83 on Monday, 08/22/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.24% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) is 0.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4790.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) estimates and forecasts

KVSA Dividends

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. shares, and 92.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.38%. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. stock is held by 120 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.69% of the shares, which is about 2.38 million shares worth $23.23 million.

Sculptor Capital Lp, with 5.76% or 2.04 million shares worth $19.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $5.37 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $4.31 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.