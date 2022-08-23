KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.22 million shares of the KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.90, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.76B. KEY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.17, offering almost -43.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.17% since then. We note from KeyCorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.04 million.

KeyCorp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended KEY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KeyCorp is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

Instantly KEY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.64 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.11% year-to-date, but still down -3.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is 3.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KEY is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KeyCorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

KeyCorp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.03 percent over the past six months and at a -14.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.89 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect KeyCorp to make $1.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.82 billion and $1.95 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.70%. KeyCorp earnings are expected to increase by 108.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.72% per year for the next five years.

KEY Dividends

KeyCorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.78. It is important to note, however, that the 4.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.36% of KeyCorp shares, and 85.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.25%. KeyCorp stock is held by 1,124 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.60% of the shares, which is about 108.2 million shares worth $2.04 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 8.92% or 83.18 million shares worth $1.57 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 26.82 million shares worth $504.77 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held roughly 21.68 million shares worth around $407.94 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.