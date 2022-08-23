Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 1.39 million shares of the Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.53, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.27B. JCI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.77, offering almost -47.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.03% since then. We note from Johnson Controls International plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.14 million.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Instantly JCI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 58.98 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.87% year-to-date, but still down -5.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is 9.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.25 percent over the past six months and at a 13.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.67 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc to make $6.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.90%. Johnson Controls International plc earnings are expected to increase by 150.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.59% per year for the next five years.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of Johnson Controls International plc shares, and 97.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.58%. Johnson Controls International plc stock is held by 1,308 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.89% of the shares, which is about 68.09 million shares worth $3.77 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 9.40% or 64.78 million shares worth $3.59 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 32.58 million shares worth $1.81 billion, making up 4.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 20.28 million shares worth around $1.12 billion, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.