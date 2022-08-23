Is Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 5.98 million shares of the Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.77, and it changed around $0.72 or 35.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.30M. BON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.57, offering almost -353.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.49% since then. We note from Bon Natural Life Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27390.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.14K.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) trade information

Instantly BON has showed a green trend with a performance of 35.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.30 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.75% year-to-date, but still up 37.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) is 66.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8010.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) estimates and forecasts

Bon Natural Life Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.24 percent over the past six months and at a -10.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.80%.

BON Dividends

Bon Natural Life Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 01.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.29% of Bon Natural Life Limited shares, and 0.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.20%. Bon Natural Life Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 2800.0 shares worth $7672.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.01% or 909.0 shares worth $3281.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4398.0 shares worth $18999.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.