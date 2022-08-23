Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.58 million shares of the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.70, and it changed around $0.46 or 6.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.54M. INDO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.99, offering almost -1029.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.1% since then. We note from Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INDO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Instantly INDO has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.00 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 175.00% year-to-date, but still up 29.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) is 28.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -52.60%, down from the previous year.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.15% of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares, and 4.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.94%. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock is held by 16 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.14% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $6.62 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.39% or 36080.0 shares worth $0.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.