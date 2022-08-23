Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ: HCIC) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.87, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $425.59M. HCIC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.16, offering almost -2.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.72% since then. We note from Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.73K.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) trade information

Instantly HCIC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of 0.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.89 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.33% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) is 0.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22890.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC) estimates and forecasts

HCIC Dividends

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V shares, and 85.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.22%. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock is held by 83 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.90% of the shares, which is about 3.42 million shares worth $33.51 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 9.90% or 3.42 million shares worth $33.51 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $2.15 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 54699.0 shares worth around $0.54 million, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.