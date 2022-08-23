Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.17, and it changed around -$2.57 or -6.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.06B. GO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.37, offering almost -18.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.36% since then. We note from Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) trade information

Instantly GO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.90 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 47.60% year-to-date, but still up 3.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is -5.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GO is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) estimates and forecasts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 56.62 percent over the past six months and at a 10.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $878.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. to make $871.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.40%. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -42.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.11% per year for the next five years.

GO Dividends

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.80% of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares, and 101.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.94%. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock is held by 331 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.06% of the shares, which is about 8.79 million shares worth $349.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.94% or 8.67 million shares worth $344.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.38 million shares worth $253.85 million, making up 6.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund held roughly 4.81 million shares worth around $191.19 million, which represents about 4.96% of the total shares outstanding.