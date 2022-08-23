Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC)

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) were traded, and its beta was 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.01, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $366.27M. ASC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.04, offering almost -0.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.33% since then. We note from Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 806.15K.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) trade information

Instantly ASC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.36 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 196.15% year-to-date, but still up 5.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is 27.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASC is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) estimates and forecasts

Ardmore Shipping Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 135.53 percent over the past six months and at a 318.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 448.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 288.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 133.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corporation to make $54.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25 million and $27.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 242.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 96.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.70%. Ardmore Shipping Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -518.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 42.64% per year for the next five years.

ASC Dividends

Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.77% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares, and 65.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.98%. Ardmore Shipping Corporation stock is held by 127 institutions, with Private Management Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.53% of the shares, which is about 2.6 million shares worth $26.05 million.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, with 7.37% or 2.55 million shares worth $25.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 0.91 million shares worth $9.15 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $8.15 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.