Future Outlook And Uranium Energy Corp. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 6.7 million shares of the Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) were traded, and its beta was 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.38, and it changed around -$0.15 or -4.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07B. UEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.60, offering almost -95.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.6% since then. We note from Uranium Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.10 million.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.12 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.90% year-to-date, but still down -18.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) is 4.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.23 day(s).

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Energy Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.36 percent over the past six months and at a 57.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.50%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and October 31.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.06% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares, and 52.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.90%. Uranium Energy Corp. stock is held by 238 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.50% of the shares, which is about 30.06 million shares worth $101.6 million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 7.42% or 21.25 million shares worth $71.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 24.54 million shares worth $82.96 million, making up 8.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held roughly 13.6 million shares worth around $45.96 million, which represents about 4.75% of the total shares outstanding.