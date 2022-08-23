Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Stocks (NASDAQ: AGRI)

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.79, and it changed around $0.09 or 5.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.61M. AGRI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.15, offering almost -299.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.43% since then. We note from AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AGRI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Instantly AGRI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.27% year-to-date, but still down -5.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) is -13.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGRI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -179.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -179.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.10 percent over the past six months and at a 68.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%.

1 analysts expect AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. to make $16.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.34% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares, and 8.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.42%. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Friess Associates Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.91% of the shares, which is about 0.45 million shares worth $0.82 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.28% or 43141.0 shares worth $78516.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17646.0 shares worth $32115.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares.