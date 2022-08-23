Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.82, and it changed around $0.27 or 3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.94B. AGI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.22, offering almost -17.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.75% since then. We note from Alamos Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.75 million.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Instantly AGI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.91 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.82% year-to-date, but still down -4.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is 4.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Alamos Gold Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.86 percent over the past six months and at a -21.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $225.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Alamos Gold Inc. to make $229.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $198 million and $203.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.30%. Alamos Gold Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -146.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -10.71% per year for the next five years.

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 1.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares, and 65.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.55%. Alamos Gold Inc. stock is held by 363 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 41.69 million shares worth $325.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.33% or 13.06 million shares worth $102.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 20.78 million shares worth $162.47 million, making up 5.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 14.86 million shares worth around $116.22 million, which represents about 3.79% of the total shares outstanding.