Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.73, and it changed around -$0.35 or -2.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93B. ULCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -37.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.66% since then. We note from Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ULCC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Instantly ULCC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.70 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.19% year-to-date, but still down -12.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 14.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ULCC is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.62 percent over the past six months and at a 86.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $914.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Frontier Group Holdings Inc. to make $914.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $630 million and $609 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.20%.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.21% of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares, and 106.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.93%. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Indigo Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 82.16% of the shares, which is about 178.83 million shares worth $2.28 billion.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc., with 3.97% or 8.63 million shares worth $109.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.93 million shares worth $24.61 million, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $21.64 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.