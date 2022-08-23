Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: FSSI): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.86, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $318.87M. FSSI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.87, offering almost -0.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.33% since then. We note from Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 92050.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 71.98K.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) trade information

Instantly FSSI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of 0.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.87 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.54% year-to-date, but still down -0.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) is 0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13290.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (FSSI) estimates and forecasts

FSSI Dividends

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. shares, and 87.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.48%. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Castle Creek Arbitrage, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.21% of the shares, which is about 1.35 million shares worth $13.28 million.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC, with 5.21% or 1.35 million shares worth $13.28 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.44 million shares worth $4.33 million, making up 1.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $2.06 million, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.