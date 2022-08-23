Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.67, and it changed around $0.7 or 1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.01B. ENB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.67, offering almost -9.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.08% since then. We note from Enbridge Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

Enbridge Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended ENB as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enbridge Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Instantly ENB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.73 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.95% year-to-date, but still up 0.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENB is forecast to be at a low of $41.14 and a high of $52.06. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Enbridge Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.35 percent over the past six months and at a 5.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.72 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Enbridge Inc. to make $10.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.06 billion and $9.88 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.20%. Enbridge Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.40% per year for the next five years.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.69. It is important to note, however, that the 6.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Enbridge Inc. shares, and 54.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.27%. Enbridge Inc. stock is held by 1,583 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.80% of the shares, which is about 157.84 million shares worth $6.91 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.50% or 70.86 million shares worth $3.1 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 26.17 million shares worth $1.15 billion, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund held roughly 19.86 million shares worth around $869.58 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.