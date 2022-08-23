Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) were traded, and its beta was 4.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.80, and it changed around -$0.41 or -6.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $510.81M. KODK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.83, offering almost -35.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.52% since then. We note from Eastman Kodak Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Instantly KODK has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.24 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.93% year-to-date, but still down -15.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) is 6.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.82 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -480.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KODK is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 82.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 82.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.70%. Eastman Kodak Company earnings are expected to increase by 102.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -12.00% per year for the next five years.

KODK Dividends

Eastman Kodak Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.22% of Eastman Kodak Company shares, and 35.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.39%. Eastman Kodak Company stock is held by 180 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.11% of the shares, which is about 4.04 million shares worth $23.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.08% or 4.01 million shares worth $23.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.73 million shares worth $10.01 million, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $7.37 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.