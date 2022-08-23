Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.81, and it changed around -$0.18 or -2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $860.43M. DOLE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.66, offering almost -100.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.79% since then. We note from Dole plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 560.58K.

Dole plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DOLE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Dole plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) trade information

Instantly DOLE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.28 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.51% year-to-date, but still down -3.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) is -3.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOLE is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dole plc (DOLE) estimates and forecasts

Dole plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.11 percent over the past six months and at a -16.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Dole plc to make $2.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Dole plc earnings are expected to increase by -117.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.27% per year for the next five years.

DOLE Dividends

Dole plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 3.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.00% of Dole plc shares, and 45.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.57%. Dole plc stock is held by 103 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.26% of the shares, which is about 8.79 million shares worth $108.98 million.

Impax Asset Management Group Plc, with 3.80% or 3.61 million shares worth $44.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 7.59 million shares worth $94.11 million, making up 8.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $14.87 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.