DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.05, and it changed around $0.49 or 2.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.92B. DBRG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.20, offering almost -62.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.77% since then. We note from DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DBRG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DigitalBridge Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

Instantly DBRG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.16 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.30% year-to-date, but still down -11.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) is 0.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.79, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -64.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DBRG is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 69.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) estimates and forecasts

DigitalBridge Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.99 percent over the past six months and at a 76.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $294.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect DigitalBridge Group Inc. to make $306.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $252.17 million and $255.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.60%.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.26% of DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, and 87.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.84%. DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock is held by 432 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.05% of the shares, which is about 85.53 million shares worth $1.81 billion.

Wafra Inc., with 8.81% or 57.74 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 29.68 million shares worth $626.85 million, making up 4.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 24.66 million shares worth around $520.92 million, which represents about 4.13% of the total shares outstanding.