DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 3.19 million shares of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $112.95, and it changed around $2.58 or 2.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.00B. DKS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $142.78, offering almost -26.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $63.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.82% since then. We note from DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended DKS as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.57 for the current quarter.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) trade information

Instantly DKS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 115.49 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.02% year-to-date, but still up 2.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is 16.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $109.11, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DKS is forecast to be at a low of $78.00 and a high of $132.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) estimates and forecasts

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.28 percent over the past six months and at a -31.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -29.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.07 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. to make $2.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 142.30% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.90% per year for the next five years.

DKS Dividends

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.95. It is important to note, however, that the 1.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.66% of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, and 110.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock is held by 675 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.61% of the shares, which is about 9.45 million shares worth $945.35 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.29% or 5.86 million shares worth $585.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 2.12 million shares worth $172.6 million, making up 3.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $126.29 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.