Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Shares Could Drop Up To -175.86%

In the last trading session, 2.02 million shares of the Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.25, and it changed around -$1.96 or -21.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.35B. CYXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.42, offering almost -112.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.51, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.59% since then. We note from Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 525.59K.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) trade information

Instantly CYXT has showed a red trend with a performance of -21.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.78 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.51% year-to-date, but still down -31.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) is -35.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYXT is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -175.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -79.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) estimates and forecasts

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.49 percent over the past six months and at a 24.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $187.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc. to make $190.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.90%.

CYXT Dividends

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.09% of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. shares, and 72.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.57%. Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stock is held by 134 institutions, with BC Partners Advisors L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 26.70% of the shares, which is about 47.68 million shares worth $345.66 million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.34% or 23.82 million shares worth $172.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 5.41 million shares worth $39.25 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 3.29 million shares worth around $23.88 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.