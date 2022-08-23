Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP): Todayâ€™s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $62.66, and it changed around -$5.11 or -7.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.89B. COUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $270.79, offering almost -332.16% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $50.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.34% since then. We note from Coupa Software Incorporatedâ€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Coupa Software Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended COUP as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

Instantly COUP has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 74.96 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 16.41%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -60.35% year-to-date, but still down -17.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is -6.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COUP is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Coupa Software Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -45.97 percent over the past six months and at a -69.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -65.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -80.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $204.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated to make $214.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.20%. Coupa Software Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by -95.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.80% per year for the next five years.

COUP Dividends

Coupa Software Incorporatedâ€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of Coupa Software Incorporated shares, and 106.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.07%. Coupa Software Incorporated stock is held by 556 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.24% of the shares, which is about 6.98 million shares worth $437.42 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.32% or 4.78 million shares worth $299.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.74 million shares worth $171.73 million, making up 3.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $134.8 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.