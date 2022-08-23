Could SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.74 million shares of the SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.61, and it changed around -$0.33 or -1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.43B. SPWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.61, offering almost -40.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.07% since then. We note from SunPower Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

SunPower Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended SPWR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. SunPower Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Instantly SPWR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.67 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.92% year-to-date, but still down -7.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is 49.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.82, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPWR is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

SunPower Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 56.85 percent over the past six months and at a 342.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $434.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect SunPower Corporation to make $487.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.80%.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.57% of SunPower Corporation shares, and 39.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 167.39%. SunPower Corporation stock is held by 404 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.54% of the shares, which is about 14.87 million shares worth $366.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.70% or 8.18 million shares worth $201.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.79 million shares worth $68.56 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.48 million shares worth around $61.04 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.