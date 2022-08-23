Could Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (NASDAQ: KDP) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 1.85 million shares of the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.49, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.00B. KDP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.31, offering almost -4.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.85% since then. We note from Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.04 million.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended KDP as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

Instantly KDP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.31 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.11% year-to-date, but still down -1.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) is 8.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KDP is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $47.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) estimates and forecasts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.60 percent over the past six months and at a 5.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. to make $3.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.16 billion and $3.39 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.80%. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 58.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.09% per year for the next five years.

KDP Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 1.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.76% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, and 53.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.65%. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock is held by 880 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.50% of the shares, which is about 77.35 million shares worth $2.93 billion.

BDT Capital Partners, LLC, with 4.85% or 68.29 million shares worth $2.59 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Mutual Fund Inc and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 28.86 million shares worth $1.02 billion, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 25.72 million shares worth around $910.14 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.