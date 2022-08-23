Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.15, and it changed around -$1.63 or -3.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.61B. CHWY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.76, offering almost -125.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.0% since then. We note from Chewy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.95 million.

Chewy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CHWY as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chewy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 51.97 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.22% year-to-date, but still down -16.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is -3.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHWY is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Chewy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.84 percent over the past six months and at a -1,266.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.48 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Chewy Inc. to make $2.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.50%.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 30.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.77% of Chewy Inc. shares, and 102.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 127.21%. Chewy Inc. stock is held by 546 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 19.16% of the shares, which is about 20.97 million shares worth $862.82 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 15.11% or 16.53 million shares worth $680.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.06 million shares worth $167.17 million, making up 3.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $149.59 million, which represents about 3.32% of the total shares outstanding.