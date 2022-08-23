Can Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 3.22 million shares of the Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $563.72, and it changed around $55.67 or 10.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.05B. PANW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $640.90, offering almost -13.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $367.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.86% since then. We note from Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PANW as a Hold, whereas 30 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 569.91 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.75% year-to-date, but still down -3.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is -0.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $650.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PANW is forecast to be at a low of $510.00 and a high of $823.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Palo Alto Networks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.37 percent over the past six months and at a 22.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 26 analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc. to make $1.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.50%. Palo Alto Networks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -87.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.21% per year for the next five years.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.79% of Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, and 89.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.35%. Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock is held by 1,766 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.88% of the shares, which is about 7.68 million shares worth $4.32 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.60% or 5.46 million shares worth $3.07 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.84 million shares worth $1.6 billion, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $809.25 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.