Can Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 17.59 million shares of the Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.59, and it changed around $1.48 or 47.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.90M. NERV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.04, offering almost -271.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.32% since then. We note from Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 709.89K.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Instantly NERV has showed a green trend with a performance of 47.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.19 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.37% year-to-date, but still up 48.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is 62.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50860.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.51 percent over the past six months and at a 39.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.50%.

NERV Dividends

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.42% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares, and 42.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.50%. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 22.49% of the shares, which is about 1.2 million shares worth $5.51 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.21% or 0.49 million shares worth $2.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $2.98 million, making up 12.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $2.45 million, which represents about 10.00% of the total shares outstanding.