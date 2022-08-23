Can Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 3.67 million shares of the Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.46, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.09M. CYN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.91, offering almost -578.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.03% since then. We note from Cyngn Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Cyngn Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CYN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cyngn Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Instantly CYN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7193 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.56% year-to-date, but still up 12.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) is 23.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59160.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYN is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -790.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -790.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Cyngn Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.09 percent over the past six months and at a 59.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cyngn Inc. to make $240k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.49% of Cyngn Inc. shares, and 60.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.74%. Cyngn Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.59% of the shares, which is about 5.23 million shares worth $7.64 million.

Redpoint Management, Llc, with 7.34% or 2.46 million shares worth $3.6 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $0.77 million, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 32519.0 shares worth around $47477.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.