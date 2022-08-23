BNS Stock Forecast 2022: The Bank of Nova Scotia Remains Weak With A Upside Of 9.68%

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.04, and it changed around -$1.8 or -2.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.26B. BNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.86, offering almost -24.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.68% since then. We note from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BNS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Bank of Nova Scotia is expected to report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) trade information

Instantly BNS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.44 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.74% year-to-date, but still down -1.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is 6.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNS is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $67.31. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) estimates and forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.10 percent over the past six months and at a 6.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to make $6.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.00%. The Bank of Nova Scotia earnings are expected to increase by 45.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.05% per year for the next five years.

BNS Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.20. It is important to note, however, that the 5.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares, and 54.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.10%. The Bank of Nova Scotia stock is held by 801 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.29% of the shares, which is about 110.79 million shares worth $6.68 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 4.93% or 58.79 million shares worth $3.54 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 15.71 million shares worth $946.38 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 8.74 million shares worth around $526.42 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.