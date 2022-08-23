BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.98, and it changed around -$0.42 or -4.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $364.50M. BCAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.24, offering almost -381.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.62% since then. We note from BioAtla Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Instantly BCAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.15 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.25% year-to-date, but still up 12.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) is 136.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.17 day(s).

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

BioAtla Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.04 percent over the past six months and at a -3.99% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,420.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect BioAtla Inc. to make $560k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 60.00%.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.33% of BioAtla Inc. shares, and 67.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.28%. BioAtla Inc. stock is held by 133 institutions, with Tang Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.29% of the shares, which is about 3.37 million shares worth $30.29 million.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P., with 8.99% or 3.26 million shares worth $29.3 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $5.71 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $5.5 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.