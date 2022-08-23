B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 7.77 million shares of the B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.25, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.43B. BTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.07, offering almost -56.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.62% since then. We note from B2Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.57 million.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Instantly BTG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.45 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.30% year-to-date, but still down -5.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) is 0.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

B2Gold Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.92 percent over the past six months and at a -5.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $382.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect B2Gold Corp. to make $496.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $362.99 million and $508.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.57%. B2Gold Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 2.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 4.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.13% of B2Gold Corp. shares, and 66.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.40%. B2Gold Corp. stock is held by 403 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.58% of the shares, which is about 112.29 million shares worth $515.42 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.29% or 88.05 million shares worth $404.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 55.98 million shares worth $189.77 million, making up 5.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held roughly 43.34 million shares worth around $171.2 million, which represents about 4.08% of the total shares outstanding.