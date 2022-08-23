Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 3.38 million shares of the Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) were traded, and its beta was -0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.04, and it changed around -$0.36 or -25.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.44M. IONM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -717.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.85% since then. We note from Assure Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 743.60K.

Assure Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IONM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Assure Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Instantly IONM has showed a red trend with a performance of -25.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 43.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.74% year-to-date, but still down -31.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) is -19.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7530.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IONM is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -765.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -428.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) estimates and forecasts

Assure Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.81 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 333.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Assure Holdings Corp. to make $11.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.55 million and $9.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.50%.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.94% of Assure Holdings Corp. shares, and 13.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.99%. Assure Holdings Corp. stock is held by 9 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.99% of the shares, which is about 1.55 million shares worth $1.61 million.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC, with 1.22% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 6405.0 shares worth $6661.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 603.0 shares worth around $627.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.