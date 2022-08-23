ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.25, and it changed around $0.19 or 2.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $819.24M. ARR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.18, offering almost -54.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.17% since then. We note from ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

Instantly ARR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.48 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.03% year-to-date, but still down -5.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is -0.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.04 percent over the past six months and at a 21.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 83.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. to make $35.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 72.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.20%. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 101.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -11.36% per year for the next five years.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 17.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 17.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.09% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, and 52.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.43%. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock is held by 229 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.88% of the shares, which is about 18.2 million shares worth $131.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.21% or 11.71 million shares worth $84.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.33 million shares worth $52.83 million, making up 6.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.03 million shares worth around $21.86 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.