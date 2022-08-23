An Analysis Of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 7.44 million shares of the Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.85, and it changed around -$0.4 or -4.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.04B. UAA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.28, offering almost -208.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.47% since then. We note from Under Armour Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.36 million.

Under Armour Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended UAA as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Under Armour Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Instantly UAA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.47 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.24% year-to-date, but still down -12.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is 1.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAA is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Under Armour Inc. to make $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.50%. Under Armour Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 161.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.86% per year for the next five years.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.27% of Under Armour Inc. shares, and 85.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.53%. Under Armour Inc. stock is held by 571 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.69% of the shares, which is about 16.39 million shares worth $145.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.49% or 16.02 million shares worth $141.81 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.45 million shares worth $48.27 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 5.26 million shares worth around $46.52 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.