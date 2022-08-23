American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $157.94, and it changed around $0.24 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $119.99B. AXP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $199.55, offering almost -26.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $134.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.08% since then. We note from American Express Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

American Express Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended AXP as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Express Company is expected to report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) trade information

Instantly AXP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 164.99 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.61% year-to-date, but still down -4.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is 3.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $176.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXP is forecast to be at a low of $140.00 and a high of $220.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Express Company (AXP) estimates and forecasts

American Express Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.08 percent over the past six months and at a -1.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 0.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.49 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect American Express Company to make $14.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.52 billion and $12.14 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.30%. American Express Company earnings are expected to increase by 166.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.00% per year for the next five years.

AXP Dividends

American Express Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 20 and October 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of American Express Company shares, and 86.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.93%. American Express Company stock is held by 2,549 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 20.22% of the shares, which is about 151.61 million shares worth $23.94 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.26% or 46.92 million shares worth $7.41 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 16.43 million shares worth $2.59 billion, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.46 million shares worth around $2.13 billion, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.