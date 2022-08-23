Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.37, and it changed around $1.11 or 4.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.18B. ARLP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.32, offering almost 4.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.36% since then. We note from Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 588.54K.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

Instantly ARLP has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.66 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 100.71% year-to-date, but still up 12.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is 27.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.2 day(s).

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 96.67 percent over the past six months and at a 226.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 206.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 312.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $668.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners L.P. to make $699.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $415.44 million and $473.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 60.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.10%. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 234.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.83% per year for the next five years.

ARLP Dividends

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 6.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.59% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares, and 28.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.89%. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stock is held by 134 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.95% of the shares, which is about 10.12 million shares worth $256.68 million.

Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC, with 4.31% or 5.49 million shares worth $139.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Chiron Capital Allocation and Two Roads Shared Tr-Recurrent MLP & Infrastructure Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $13.39 million, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Two Roads Shared Tr-Recurrent MLP & Infrastructure Fd held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $11.11 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.