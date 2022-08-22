Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.90, and it changed around -$0.72 or -2.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.29B. Z at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $104.05, offering almost -216.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.04% since then. We note from Zillow Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Instantly Z has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.25 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.35% year-to-date, but still down -15.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is -9.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.65 day(s).

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $458.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Zillow Group Inc. to make $449.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2 billion and $3.88 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -77.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -88.40%.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.10% of Zillow Group Inc. shares, and 98.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.48%. Zillow Group Inc. stock is held by 581 institutions, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 20.22% of the shares, which is about 36.39 million shares worth $1.19 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 12.76% or 22.97 million shares worth $752.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 8.08 million shares worth $264.78 million, making up 4.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $156.8 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.