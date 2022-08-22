You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX).

In the last trading session, 2.54 million shares of the Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.09M. KPRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.34, offering almost -1700.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.69% since then. We note from Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 million.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KPRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Instantly KPRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1635 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.22% year-to-date, but still down -18.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) is -46.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KPRX is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1823.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -669.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.96 percent over the past six months and at a 71.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.50%.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.00% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 47.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.76%. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.05% of the shares, which is about 0.53 million shares worth $0.33 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.72% or 93619.0 shares worth $58268.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $0.12 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $57777.0, which represents about 1.00% of the total shares outstanding.