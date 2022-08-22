XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 3.5 million shares of the XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.10M. XRTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.19, offering almost -425.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.85% since then. We note from XORTX Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 414.82K.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) trade information

Instantly XRTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.34% year-to-date, but still up 4.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) is 4.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XRTX is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -476.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -476.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.90%.

XRTX Dividends

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.37% of XORTX Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 8.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.42%. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.22% of the shares, which is about 29214.0 shares worth $56967.0.

Cibc World Markets, Inc., with 0.17% or 22500.0 shares worth $43875.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.