Why JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.98, and it changed around -$0.16 or -7.48% from the last close. JCSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.99, offering almost -1111.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) trade information

Instantly JCSE has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.6800 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.58% year-to-date, but still up 4.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) is -31.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62950.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) estimates and forecasts

JCSE Dividends

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 75.10% of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited shares, and 0.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.20%.