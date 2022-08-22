Why Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.61 million shares of the Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around -$0.24 or -10.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.40M. HSCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.00, offering almost -200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.5% since then. We note from Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Instantly HSCS has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.27 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.65% year-to-date, but still down -32.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) is 63.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26380.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) estimates and forecasts

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.71% of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.