VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.5 million shares of the VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.74, and it changed around -$0.26 or -6.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $764.08M. VTEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.32, offering almost -630.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.88% since then. We note from VTEX’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 422.73K.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

Instantly VTEX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.58 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.11% year-to-date, but still down -14.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) is 12.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.32 day(s).

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

VTEX share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.84 percent over the past six months and at a -33.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect VTEX to make $39.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.87 million and $31.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.80%.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 17.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.71% of VTEX shares, and 72.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.55%.