Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 5.08 million shares of the Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.22, and it changed around -$0.79 or -2.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.69B. UBER at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.88, offering almost -73.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.48% since then. We note from Uber Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.13 million.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.72 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.81% year-to-date, but still down -10.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is 19.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 61.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.55 day(s).

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Uber Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.76 percent over the past six months and at a -1,623.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 80.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 37 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 36 analysts expect Uber Technologies Inc. to make $8.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.42 billion and $5.78 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 83.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.90%. Uber Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 93.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.75% per year for the next five years.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares, and 74.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.55%. Uber Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,492 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.48% of the shares, which is about 127.3 million shares worth $4.54 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.57% or 89.77 million shares worth $3.2 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 42.33 million shares worth $1.51 billion, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 22.15 million shares worth around $790.41 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.