The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Shares Might Go Down -3.70% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.16 million shares of the The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.43, and it changed around -$0.37 or -4.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $992.71M. GEO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.81, offering almost -32.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.01% since then. We note from The GEO Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

The GEO Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GEO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The GEO Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

Instantly GEO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.42 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.65% year-to-date, but still up 13.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is 16.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEO is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

The GEO Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.45 percent over the past six months and at a -1.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $605.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect The GEO Group Inc. to make $603.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $557.28 million and $557.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.20%. The GEO Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -38.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

GEO Dividends

The GEO Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.75% of The GEO Group Inc. shares, and 85.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.05%. The GEO Group Inc. stock is held by 280 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.57% of the shares, which is about 18.08 million shares worth $119.53 million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.60% or 16.88 million shares worth $111.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.61 million shares worth $56.85 million, making up 6.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held roughly 5.9 million shares worth around $41.94 million, which represents about 4.75% of the total shares outstanding.