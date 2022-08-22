TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 2.18 million shares of the TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were traded, and its beta was 2.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.99, and it changed around -$0.32 or -4.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.06B. TGTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.94, offering almost -414.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.21% since then. We note from TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

TG Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TGTX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Instantly TGTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.65 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.21% year-to-date, but still down -15.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is 4.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.47 day(s).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

TG Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.46 percent over the past six months and at a 32.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 183.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect TG Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.50%.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.26% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 74.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.00%. TG Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 257 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.80% of the shares, which is about 14.24 million shares worth $99.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.96% or 13.02 million shares worth $91.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 11.43 million shares worth $79.92 million, making up 7.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.72 million shares worth around $26.01 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.