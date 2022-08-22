TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 1.75 million shares of the TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.08, and it changed around -$0.39 or -4.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.85B. FTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.10, offering almost -12.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.3% since then. We note from TechnipFMC plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.44 million.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Instantly FTI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.89 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.07% year-to-date, but still down -6.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 38.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

TechnipFMC plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.42 percent over the past six months and at a 159.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect TechnipFMC plc to make $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.80%.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.46% of TechnipFMC plc shares, and 100.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.95%. TechnipFMC plc stock is held by 396 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.37% of the shares, which is about 60.47 million shares worth $468.64 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.10% or 32.12 million shares worth $248.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 27.3 million shares worth $211.58 million, making up 6.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held roughly 19.12 million shares worth around $128.66 million, which represents about 4.23% of the total shares outstanding.