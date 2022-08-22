System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST) Shares Might Go Up 2.64% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.12, and it changed around -$1.38 or -12.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. SST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.10, offering almost -266.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.08% since then. We note from System1 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 278.75K.

System1 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SST as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. System1 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) trade information

Instantly SST has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.00 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.61% year-to-date, but still up 12.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) is 27.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SST is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

System1 Inc. (SST) estimates and forecasts

System1 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.29 percent over the past six months and at a -536.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $218.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect System1 Inc. to make $245.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

SST Dividends

System1 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.24% of System1 Inc. shares, and 32.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.92%. System1 Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 30.01% of the shares, which is about 27.18 million shares worth $394.41 million.

Omni Partners US LLC, with 0.72% or 0.65 million shares worth $6.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $4.0 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $3.2 million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.