Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 4.04 million shares of the Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.66, and it changed around -$1.15 or -14.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $844.79M. SFIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.65, offering almost -570.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.03% since then. We note from Stitch Fix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.18 million.

Stitch Fix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended SFIX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stitch Fix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Instantly SFIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.85 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.77% year-to-date, but still down -9.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is 0.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SFIX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Stitch Fix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.35 percent over the past six months and at a -1,925.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $489.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc. to make $522.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.20%. Stitch Fix Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 69.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.60% per year for the next five years.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 19 and September 23.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.54% of Stitch Fix Inc. shares, and 92.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.11%. Stitch Fix Inc. stock is held by 289 institutions, with Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.47% of the shares, which is about 11.98 million shares worth $79.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.18% or 7.6 million shares worth $50.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.47 million shares worth $16.44 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $13.32 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.